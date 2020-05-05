Well, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Back in the Hospital

Image : via Getty

First the murder hornets, now this: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital. Luckily, she seems to be doing OK, but the Pandemic Bingo board is getting a bit too eerily stacked.

CNN reports that Ginsburg is “resting comfortably” after undergoing a nonsurgical treatment for a gallstone-related infection at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday. Ginsburg reportedly sought medical treatment on Monday afternoon, and tests “confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection,” according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

The infection is apparently benign, and the court says Ginsburg will only be in the hospital for “a day or two.” Still! Considering the sheer number of health scares poor Ginsburg’s suffered over the last few years, not to mention the sheer number of collective panic attacks we as a nation have suffered over the sheer number of health scares Ginsburg’s suffered, we do not need this! Or this! We need this! And this!

So, once again, pray to your deity or deities that RBG heals quickly, since we’re going to be relying on her to hold down the fort for the next eight months to probably five years.