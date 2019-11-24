Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been released from the hospital, according to reports, following a hospitalization for possible infection.

Initially, according to the press office of the Supreme Court, she was experiencing chills and a fever on Friday:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, last night after experiencing chills and fever earlier in the day. She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection. With intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning. Further updates will be made when available.

CBS News reported that the 86-year-old justice is “home and doing well” by Sunday morning. The statement from Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg gives very little to go on: “Justice Ginsburg has been discharged from the hospital. She is home and doing well.”

Ginsburg has previously missed arguments in mid-November, but quickly returned to public meetings of the court. But so many of the recent press releases from the court are titled “Press Release Regarding Justice Ginsburg.” There’s ones from November 23, August 23, then December 2018, November 2018, for example. The women’s health is enough to make you worry!

If your persuasion is such that you hope that Ginsburg lives until the next Democratic president and Senate, this news probably gave you heart palpitations. But if you’re taking time to pray for Ginsburg, I would suggest sparing a prayer for Stephen Breyer, a justice who skews liberal and is 81.