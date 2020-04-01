RBG Is Still Getting Swole at the Gym

Image : AP

It turns out that Supreme Court Jusice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is just like a lot of other 80-something-year-old Americans: Very reluctant to alter her routine amid the growing covid-19 pandemic. That’s why while millions of Americans are adjusting to pivoting to exercising at home (and spamming your Instagram feed with insufferable pushup challenges), RBG is still working out twice a week at the private Supreme Court gym... which is still open!

Law360 reports that Ginsburg and her personal trainer, Bryant Johnson, are still doing planks, pushups and more, but are taking extra precautions to make sure that they’re keeping their distance and staying safe. Before Ginsburg enters the facility, Johnson wipes down all the equipment he anticipates the justice will interact with, and then he washes his hands again. He has also canceled his appointments with all his other clients and now trains Ginsburg exclusively.

Johnson has trained Ginsburg since 1999 and has even written a book detailing her workout called The RBG Workout: How She Stays Strong . . . and You Can Too! But why is Johnson taking this risk right now? Because Ginsburg is very fucking stubborn!

From Law360 (emphasis mine):

“Everybody’s been shut down. The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it,” said Johnson, who spent over 30 years in the U.S. Army and now works in D.C.’s federal district court. “She has that grandfather status to me and if she wants to train, that‘s the least that I can do.” “Her choice is, she doesn’t make excuses not to do it,” Johnson said. “So we find ways to do it.”

It’s nice that Ginsburg wants to stunt on all of us who are too busy prematurely gobbling up our social distance snacks to even think about picking up a weight and all, but let’s be honest: she needs to be locked up in a germ-free isolation chamber until there is a covid-19 vaccine, or until President Trump is out of office, whichever happens first.