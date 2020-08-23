No One Hates the RNC's Lineup More Than Kellyanne Conway's Daughter

Screenshot : TikTok

The Republican National Convention’s speaker lineup is as ghoulish as you’d expect, ranging from Kellyanne Conway to that horrible rich white couple from St. Louis who pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters, not to mention just about every major Trump family member, except for Barron.



While I’m sure we’re all pretty grossed out imagining this clowny clown car of clowns clowning down at ClownCon , one person in particular seems to be especially grossed out by the roster: Kellyanne’s daughter.

Advertisement

Area teen and Jezebel fave Claudia Conway—who has emerged as a surprising voice of dissent in recent months, using her much-followed social media platforms to troll her mom, call Donald Trump “a homophobe and a rapist,” and beg Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to let her intern for the Congresswoman—tweeted her disapproval on Saturday night. She also claimed that she is going to seek emancipation from her parents, TMZ reports.

Advertisement

“I’m devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. Like, devastated beyond compare,” Claudia tweeted. “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up, because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately.”

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with,” she continued. “Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Claudia then shifted focus to her father, George Conway, the lawyer who founded the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican group that’s focused on getting the President out of office and annoying the hell out of me every day on Twitter with its embarrassing social media presence.



Advertisement

“As for my dad, politically, we agree on absolutely nothing,” she said. “We just both happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president. Stop ‘stanning’ him.”

Making full use of her combined 1 million follower count on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, per Today, Claudia then switched over to TikTok to announce that “phase 1 starts [on Sunday] at 7am.”



Advertisement

I’m not sure what Phase 1 is. She did tweet at hacker group Anonymous asking them to hack her mom’s speech at the RNC so that it plays a video of her dancing to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” while Kellyanne’s speaking. So maybe she’s getting started with that?

Advertisement

Or maybe she’s filing emancipation paperwork, as she suggested in a followup tweet on Sunday: “Y’all love to twist everything. I’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job. It is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse.”

Either way… Let P hase 1 begin!!