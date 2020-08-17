A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Catching Up with Claudia Conway, Whose Teen Rebellion Is Trolling Her Mom

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
Filed to:the kids are all right?
the kids are all right?claudia conwaykellyanne conwaydonald trumptiktoktwitter
20
Illustration for article titled Catching Up with Claudia Conway, Whose Teen Rebellion Is Trolling Her Mom
Screenshot: TikTok/@datjerseygirl

It is Monday morning, August 17, and Claudia Conway is already going through it, in the best way. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway—counselor to and liar for President Trump—has long made a name for herself as a living breathing anti-Trump troll thanks to her TikToks shitting on the president and her mom’s shitty job.

Somehow, her parents haven’t managed to nuke her entire social media presence, though it isn’t for a lack of trying. Claudia is in good company, however: the daughters of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are pissed off by their father’s politics too. They should link up.

Anyway, when she’s not being a brilliant TikTok goon, she’s lightly antagonizing her mother on another platform: Twitter.

Again, it’s barely 11 a.m. and Claudia is already dunking on her mom and is ready to be adopted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Please, I’m begging you to set it to “WAP.” But may I also suggest changing her text notification noise to Ben Shapiro’s version of “WAP” too? Nothing keeps you more on your toes than hearing that dweeb say “wet ass pussy.”

Ashley Reese

Staff writer, mint chocolate hater.

DISCUSSION

rhondaadeal
I heart Westies

I don’t understand what’s going on with this family at all. If George and Claudia are being genuine, why are George and Kellyanne still married? I thought maybe they were staying together for the kids, but if the kids (or at least one of them) are this adamant in their feelings about what their mother is doing, what’s the point? Is it all one big con? Is Claudia in on it? Or are they all being genuine? In any case, it seems like a toxic environment for children.