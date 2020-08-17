Catching Up with Claudia Conway, Whose Teen Rebellion Is Trolling Her Mom

Filed to: the kids are all right?

It is Monday morning, August 17, and Claudia Conway is already going through it, in the best way. The teen daughter of Kellyanne Conway—counselor to and liar for President Trump—has long made a name for herself as a living breathing anti-Trump troll thanks to her TikToks shitting on the president and her mom’s shitty job.



Somehow, her parents haven’t managed to nuke her entire social media presence, though it isn’t for a lack of trying. Claudia is in good company, however: the daughters of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are pissed off by their father’s politics too. They should link up.

Anyway, when she’s not being a brilliant TikTok goon, she’s lightly antagonizing her mother on another platform: Twitter.

Again, it’s barely 11 a.m. and Claudia is already dunking on her mom and is ready to be adopted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Please, I’m begging you to set it to “WAP.” But may I also suggest changing her text notification noise to Ben Shapiro’s version of “WAP” too? Nothing keeps you more on your toes than hearing that dweeb say “wet ass pussy.”