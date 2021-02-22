MyPillow Guy Insists He's Not Owned

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Getting sued for $1.3 billion? Actually it’s good, says MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

On Monday, Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell for this massive amount of money, accusing him of defaming the company by spreading false voter fraud claims. Lindell, however, maintained that this is all part of his brilliant plan: “I wanted them to do this,” he told Vice News. “This is a great day for me.” He said the same in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, telling the outlet that he was “very, very happy” to learn that Dominion was taking legal action against him .

Lindell is the third Trump associate to have the distinct pleasure of getting slapped with a billion-dollar suit from Dominion. Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were met with similar suits last month, seeking the same amount in compensation for the election conspiracies they promoted as members of Trump’s legal team.

To recap: Giuliani and friends’ baseless claims about Dominion involve an elaborate conspiracy theory that former Venezuelan president Hugo Chávez led the development of the company’s voting software, which is used th ro ughout the United States. The idea is that the voting machines were rigged against Trump. Again—completely baseless. Lindell made these same claims in public remarks; MyPillow also advertised at and sponsored multiple pro-Trump rallies following the election, including on Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol insurrection, according to Dominion’s complaint.

The complaint goes on to accuse Lindell of directly profiting from his defamation of their company: “Lindell — a talented salesman and former professional card counter — sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows,” the document reads. “ MyPillow’s defamatory marketing campaign — with promo codes like ‘FightforTrump,’ ‘45,’ ‘Proof,’ and ‘QAnon’—has increased MyPillow sales by 30-40% and continues duping people into redirecting their election-lie outrage into pillow purchases.”

I’m no legal scholar, but if I were Lindell , I don ’t think I would be cocky so soon!