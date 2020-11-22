Sidney Powell Apparently Too Insane for Trump's Completely Insane Bid to Contest Election

Photo : Mandel Ngan / AFP ( Getty Images )

Trump’s legal team has announced it’s cutting ties with Sidney Powell, one of the many completely unhinged lawyers who have been leading efforts to contest the 2020 election results.



The news came in a statement from Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis on Sunday evening, just a few days after Powell gave a completely off-the-rails press conference during which time she claimed that Hugo Chávez had a hand in developing our voting technology (false), and insisted that “massive quantities” of votes for Trump had been “trashed” (also false).

“What we are really dealing with here, and uncovering more by the day, is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States,” Powell said at the Thursday press event.

False, false, false!

As Vice News reported on Friday, much of Powell’s speech echoed popular QAnon conspiracy theories, particularly her bogus claims about Dominion Voting Systems, a company that makes voting machines for U.S. elections. It’s hardly surprising considering that Powell hasn’t been shy about showing her support for QAnon in the past, retweeting prominent QAnon accounts, using QAnon hashtags, and appearing on a QAnon YouTube show. Powell is also the attorney for former national security advisor Michael Flynn, who has embraced QAnon after its supporters made him an avatar of their movement.

Of course, Trump has promoted many QAnon theories himself, and refused to disavow the conspiracy theory at the core of the group, which holds that a cabal of Satan-worshipping Democrats are running a global child sex-trafficking ring.

So while yes, it would seem that Powell has been dismissed from the Trump legal team because her conspiracy theories were a touch too insane for national television— even Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has suggested as much—are they really that much more insane than the basic premise of trying to steal a long-settled election with zero evidence of voter fraud or foul play?