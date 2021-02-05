It's 2021 and David Hogg and the MyPillow Dude Are Locked In an Ideological Battle Over Artificial Down (Help!)

Image : Alex Brandon ( AP )

David Hogg has been busy lately. The Parkland school shooting survivor turned activist was launched back into the spotlight last week after old footage of QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing him about gun control made the rounds. Now, the 20-year-old Harvard student is embroiled in a one-sided beef with Mike Lindell, the Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist and CEO of MyPillow, the unremarkable pillow you’ve likely seen advertised at 1 AM on Nick at Nite. Hogg is starting his own pillow company, specifically to compete with Lindell’s. This is exactly the kind of chaos 2021 was made for: An ideological battle over artificial down.



“@williamlegate and I are going to prove that progressives can make a better pillow, run a better business and help make the world a better place while doing it,” Hogg tweeted Thursday before soliciting his followers for name ideas. He added that this venture with Le Gate, a software developer, will be separate from his work as a gun control activist.

By Friday, the two picked a name and bought a domain. They plan to launch the site in a few weeks.

Hogg’s goal is simple: to clown the fuck out of Lindell, who is so convinced that former President Trump actually won the election that he bought 12 hours of airtime on One America News to air a documentary about how the election was stolen.

Whether Lindell is aware that any of this is even happening is unclear, but he’s pretty much fucked even if Hogg’s pillow venture turns out to be a flop. Several businesses, like Kohls, Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and BJ’s have stopped selling MyPillow, though they blame poor sales instead of Lindell’s questionable politics. (In an interview with Business Insider, Lindell said this was all just “cancel culture.”)

Time will tell what will make of this weird moment in the culture, but all I can say is this: I am in the market for some new pillows. Hmm...