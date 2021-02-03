Liz Cheney Gets to Keep Her Job After All

Image : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

House Republicans have voted to allow Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to remain at her post by a margin of 145 to 61, in defiance of the many in her party who vowed to remove her after she supported the impeachment of Donald Trump.



The vote, conducted by secret ballot, was the result of a closed-door “family discussion” in which angry party members lined up to attack Cheney—the third most powerful Republican in the House. According to CNN,

Cheney also fielded several contentious questions and comments from Trump loyalists, a person in the room said, including Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who bluntly said she “aided and comforted the enemy.” Rep. Darrell Issa of California asked Cheney if they kept her in leadership, whether she would do it again. Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana engaged in a fiery exchange with her, a person in the room said, speaking loudly and angrily at Cheney.

In spite of the backlash, Cheney stood by her vote to impeach, saying “absolutely not” when asked whether she regrets her decision.

“ The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” she said when explaining her rationale . “Everything that followed was his doing.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he defended Cheney during the meeting.

“People can have differences of opinion that we can have a discussions about,” he said. “Liz has the right to vote her conscience. At the end of the day, we’ll get united.” Uh oh, w ho’s going to tell him?