Meghan McCain Is Very Upset That Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Also a Republican

How do you solve a problem like Marjorie Taylor Greene? For Republicans in Congress, the solution, it seems, is to largely ignore her and hope that she goes away. Haha good luck with that!

Later this week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy plans to have a very stern “face-to-face conversation” with Greene, a move he was all but forced to make after the outrage over social media posts and videos in which Greene endorsed violence, heckled a young survivor of a mass school shooting, and expressed a range of outlandish conspiracy theories. And let’s not forget her workplace harassment of her coworker Cori Bush last week, which led to Bush moving offices. I imagine McCarthy was unhappy to even have to meet with Greene, given how he tacitly encouraged her run for Congress by refusing to intervene in her primary race, despite the pleas from Republicans in Georgia for him to do something to help them stop her.



Democrats, for their part, are taking action this week against their colleague, who in any other functional workplace would absolutely be fired by now. Via Politico:

Meanwhile, a group of House Democrats are determined to punish Greene for her rhetoric and conspiracy theories, and have drafted a slew of measures to do so. That includes two of the most severe sanctions that can be taken against a member of Congress: a formal censure and expulsion from the House. Another measure — which Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) plans to introduce later Monday — would expel Greene from all House committees. For now, Democrats say they’re waiting on McCarthy’s meeting with the Georgia freshman, though few expect him to take action on his own. “If we are waiting for Kevin McCarthy to have a moral compass ... that’s never going to happen,” Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), who represents the site of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, told reporters Monday as she demanded the House act to strip Greene of all committee positions. Wasserman Schultz said she plans to force a floor vote on her resolution within days, using a fast-track process that is reserved for privileged resolutions. Another resolution from Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) to expel Greene from Congress is also privileged, and can be brought up this week.

But what does Meghan McCain, opinion haver, think of her fellow Republican? On Monday, the ladies of the View discussed whether Greene is now the face of the Republican Party.



Sunny Hostin put it bluntly. “I don’t think she’s the extreme part of the Republican Party, I think she is the Republican Party right now.” Hostin continued, “The Republican Party is the Trump party, the Republican Party party is now the MAGA party, the Republican Party is the QAnon party, the birther party, the Confederate flag party, the Confederate statue party, the insurrection arty, the Big Lie party, the Stop the Steal party.”

Joy Behar agreed with Hostin, telling some incredibly bad jokes along the way. “The only Jew I know who has a laser is my dermatologist,” Behar quipped, inadvertently causing my soul to leave my body. T hen Meghan McCain opened her mouth. McCain did share that she believed Greene should be removed from her committee assignments, but she was most upset about t he fact that she and Greene are both Republicans. Greene, she moaned, is giving people like her a bad name. N aturally, McCain blamed the “mainstream media.”

“The more that the mainstream media continues to come out and say that all Republicans are birthers and crazy people and we believe in space lasers, then the more it makes traditional Republicans—and there’s still a lot of them in the country—go back into their corners,” McCain said. She added, “And this is becoming very tribal, and I would argue that this is how we got Trump in the first place, is that there’s just no nuance in it.”

Meghan, no one is saying that you personally believe, as Greene apparently does, in the antisemitic conspiracy theory that a space laser owned by the Rothschilds caused the Camp Fire of 2018! What people are saying is that a huge chunk of the Republican base is in fact made up of people whose thinking is very similar to Greene’s, and that by not condemning her or censuring her or giving her the boot, Republican leaders are all but endorsing her and her views.

But McCain did have what appeared to be a breakthrough, if a temporary one. “As all of you have rightly pointed out, if it’s just going to be the Trumpism, the Marjorie Taylors, if that’s where leadership takes us,” she said, “then we really are screwed, so all of you are right.”