Republicans Resort to Time Honored Tradition of Racism to Support Marjorie Taylor Greene

Image : Susan Walsh ( AP )

Because House Republicans have to date been too chickenshit to apply any substantive consequences to their colleague and fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, Democrats are forging ahead with a resolution to remove Greene from her committee assignments.



Politico reports that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s offer of simply moving Greene from one of the committees on which she currently sits to a different committee—a truly weak move akin to shuffling a predatory employee to another position where they will hopefully receive less attention—was rebuffed by Democrats. The full House will instead be voting on Thursday to strip Greene of both of her assignments.

But some Republican House members are coming to Greene’s defense and showcasing their racism by pivoting, instead, to attacking Ilhan Omar.

Advertisement

From Business Insider:

Texas Rep. Brian Babin on Tuesday proposed an amendment to the resolution that would replace Greene’s name with Omar’s, Forbes reported. “If the Democrat Majority wants to go down this road, they should start by dealing with their own members who have been at this before and AFTER their election to Congress,” Babin tweeted on Tuesday. A handful of Republicans have backed Babin’s resolution, including fellow Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson and Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona and Jody Hice of Georgia, according to Forbes.

That this is the dictionary definition of drawing a false equivalence is so obvious that it barely is worth mentioning—but it’s perhaps helpful to underscore that for Republicans, a member of Congress who supports violence against her political opponents, espouses outlandish and antisemitic conspiracy theories, and holds wildly racist, anti-Black and Islamophobic beliefs doesn’t deserve any consequences, but a Black, Muslim woman who champions progressive causes and has notably not called for violence against her colleagues does. Andy Biggs, the head of the House Freedom Caucus and one of the prominent Republicans who apparently encouraged Greene to run for higher office, even went on Fox News on Wednesday to make the argument that both “have made offensive or dangerous statements.”

Again, via Business Insider:

[Biggs] equated Greene’s comments with unspecified remarks by Omar and other Democrats that were “offensive or dangerous.” “On the other hand, you have comments from Ilhan Omar, Nancy Pelosi ... a whole plethora of folks who, while they’re sitting here, have made offensive or dangerous statements as well,” Biggs said, without elaborating. “We’re really trying to say, look, if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander, but maybe what should happen is we let Republicans take care of our own, and you Democrats take care of your own,” he continued, “and when someone is elected — and by the way, most of these statements were known when [Greene] was running, and she won overwhelmingly.”

Advertisement

Of course, part of the reason why Democrats are even moving ahead with Thursday’s vote is because Republicans didn’t take care of the problem, one which they themselves created by lending her their support early on.

Omar, for her part, wrote earlier on Wednesday in a tweet that “it’s getting really scary to serve with people with guns, who dehumanize and target you”—possibly a reference to Greene’s campaign ad that featured Greene with an assault rifle, along with a photo of Omar and the phrase “SQUAD’S WORST NIGHTMARE.” “They can not succeed in bullying their way out of accountability,” she wrote in a separate tweet.