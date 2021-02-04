Ding-Dong, the Gun-Loving Witch Has Been Removed From Her Congressional Committees!

Photo : Tasos Katopodis / Stringer ( Getty Images )

That’s right folks, on Thursday evening the House of Representatives voted to remove Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. Finally! A recent CNN investigation into Greene, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who had been appointed to the House Education Committee and the House Budget Committee, discovered old Facebook posts where Greene had liked and shared comments that seemingly supported the execution of Democratic politicians, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. And that’s just the most recent example of Greene’s seemingly violent contempt for her Democratic coworkers—in January, Greene apparently actually yelled at fellow Congresswoman Cori Bush after she asked Greene to wear a mask inside.

But then again, none of these developments were surprising after Greene’s often explicitly racist campaign tactics, one of which included a political ad showing Greene holding a rifle next to photographs of Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, with the words “The Squad’s Worst Nightmare” stamped across the bottom. (Congressman Steny Hoyer actually brought a print-out of the ad in question to Thursday’s vote, taking a minute of his time to walk it around the chambers so all the Republicans could see the image.) This is the same woman who, even before beginning her Congressional term began, was trying to get permission to carry her glock around with her while working in the Capitol building.

The House of Representatives’ vote came out 230-199, with eleven Republicans choosing to join Democrats in voting to strip Greene of her committee assignments. Before the vote, a number of Democrats spoke, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, who delivered an impassioned speech about the broader threats represented by Greene, saying:

“This is about whether it is acceptable to cheer on and encourage an insurrection against our basic democratic process. This is about whether it is okay to demand members swear in on a bible of a religion they do not practice. This is about whether it is okay to hold an assault rifle next to members’ heads in a campaign ad and incite death threats against them. This is about whether it is okay to encourage the murder of the speaker of the house. As a survivor of civil conflict and civil war, I know political violence and political rhetoric does not go away on its own. This is about whether or not we will continue to be a peaceful and functioning democracy.”

The last Congressperson to speak, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, also delivered an emotional address about the death threats she’s received since her very first day in Congress, and the paralyzing fear she and her loved ones have been experiencing since the insurrection at the Capitol last month.



Although removing Greene from her committee positions is certainly a good thing, it doesn’t diminish the reality that her election to Congress and the subsequent controversy has given an even bigger platform to her dangerous and violent ideologies. And changing that will take a lot more than just a Congressional majority.