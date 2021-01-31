Sounds Like Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Creating a Hostile Work Environment for Cori Bush

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn’t even been in Congress for a month, and already she has created a hostile work environment for fellow represent atives.

T he Georgia Republican allegedly yelled at freshman congresswoman Cori Bush in a tunnel connecting their shared congressional office building and the Capitol earlier this month , the Associated Press reports.

In a statement to CNN, Bush explained that she confronted Taylor Greene on Jan. 13 because the latter representative wasn’t wearing a mask while talking on her cell phone. Bush said that she asked the congresswoman to put on a mask, which purportedly set Taylor Greene off.

“A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene and her staff berated me in a hallway,” Bush tweeted on Friday. “ She targeted me and others on social media. I’m moving my office away from hers for my team’s safety. ”

Bush is referring to past social media posts of Taylor Greene’s that were recently brought to light, including those that would suggest support for QAnon conspiracy theories and racist views as well as advocate for the killing of Democratic politicians.

Though Bush will be moving offices, thereby creating more space between herself and Taylor Greene, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota believes that this won’t actually solve the greater problem of “the threat” Taylor Greene poses.

“Moving her office doesn’t mitigate the threat,” Omar tweeted. “Imagine going to work with an armed, hostil e, unstable colleague and not having much recourse.”