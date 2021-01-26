Marjorie Taylor Greene's Old Facebook Posts Endorsed A Wild Conspiracy Theory About Hillary Clinton

Photo : ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP ( Getty Images )

An investigation of the old Facebook posts, comments, and likes of racist and newly elected Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene found that she indicated support for the execution of Democratic politicians as recently as 2019, in addition to endorsing a disturbing conspiracy theory that claimed Hillary Clinton murdered a child as part of a satanic ritual. And to think I thought it was wild when she said racism didn’t exist because “slavery is over.”

You may remember hearing about Greene as the QAnon conspiracy theorist candidate, or perhaps as one of the Congresswomen who want to be able to carry firearms around Capitol Hill. Or possibly you remember when some of Greene’s old Facebook videos were unearthed earlier in her campaign and they were so damn racist that even her fellow Republican politicians went “hey, wait a second now ...”

Through a review of hundreds of Greene’s Facebook posts, CNN found a post from January 2019 where Greene liked a comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” in reference to removing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from her position. She also liked comments on other posts about executing FBI agents who she believed were part of the “deep state” she claims has been working against Trump. In a Facebook post from April 2018, Greene responded to a commenter asking her “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???” (referring to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton) with the comment “Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

Cool, cool, coooooooooool.

Media Matters reports that another of Greene’s old Facebook posts showed her support of the gruesome and genuinely horrifying “frazzledrip” conspiracy theory. (Heads up, this is pretty graphic.) The “frazzledrip” conspiracy theory claims that Hillary Clinton and her former aide Huma Abedin assaulted a child before removing her face and wearing it like a mask while drinking her blood as part of a satanic ritual. The ritual also involved an imaginary drug called adrenochrome, a psychedelic which conspiracy theorists believe the “global elites” use for satanic rituals. These right-wing conspiracy theorists also claim that a video showing this alleged satanic ritual was hidden on the laptop of Anthony Weiner, of all people.

In a comment on a Facebook post alluding to the “frazzledrip” conspiracy, Greene wrote: “Most people honestly don’t know so much. The [mainstream media] disinformation warfare has won for too long!”

The irony is almost painful.