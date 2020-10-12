Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings: An Open Thread

Image : Caroline Brehman-Pool ( Getty Images )

The confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee and anti-feminist Amy Coney Barrett began at 9 a.m. EST on Monday and are expected to continue throughout Thursday—despite the fact that her mask-less Rose Garden nomination ceremony is thought to have been a covid-19 super-spreader event, potentially derailing or delaying the hearings, or that she’s only been a federal appeals court judge for a few years, after Trump nominated her in 2017.



Here’s a reminder of what her confirmation could mean: Barrett is explicitly anti-choice, a disaster for abortion rights, and she’s been pushing to overturn Roe v. Wade for years. She’s supported laws requiring the cremation and burial of fetal remains. As Jezebel’s Esther Wang pointed out last week, she wrote an influential ruling on college sexual assault asserting that men accused of campus sexual assault face discrimination because they are men. She has been routinely and explicitly anti-worker and has ruled against cases of racial­ discrim­i­na­tion. There simply is no such thing as “conservative feminism.”

Coney Barrett would fill the Supreme Court seat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month due to complications from cancer. She was 87. At 48, Coney Barrett will hold her position for decades to come.

Let’s discuss Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing in an open thread, below. It always helps to talk, right?