Image : Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images )

In continuing with this impossibly horrific year, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, champion of gender equality and women’s rights, has died due to complications from cancer, NPR reports. She was 87 years old.

Ginsburg had been undergoing chemotherapy since May, after finding lesions on her liver in February. She had been in and out of the hospital.

Ginsburg secured her first judicial appointment in 1980, eventually serving 27 years on the Supreme Court after being appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993; she was the second woman to ever serve. She dedicated her career to fighting for gender equality, fighting to protect the 14th amendment, and attempting to extend the guarantee of equal protection of racial and ethnic minorities to include women, as well. This is a huge fucking loss.

Now, of course, is the fear of who will replace her. Last week, Donald Trump published a list of men he would consider adding to the Supreme Court, which included demons like Tom Cotton, who called for the repeal of Roe v. Wade, and Ted Cruz, who is both a snake and an idiot. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reiterated that, if a vacancy occurs, he will confirm a nominee to the supreme court, despite blocking DC circuit judge Merrick Garland from filling a seat in 2016. Undoubtedly, conservatives will have a 6-to-3 majority in this nation’s highest court.

Ginsburg’s last statement, dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera before her death, was, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” You and me both. Heaven help us all.