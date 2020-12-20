A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

What $600 Buys

mariesolis
Marie Solis
Filed to:Stimulus Checks
Stimulus Checkscovid reliefUnemploymentMitch McconnellChuck SchumerNancy Pelosicovid-19
5
Save
Illustration for article titled What $600 Buys
Photo: Alex Edelman / AFP (Getty Images)

What $600 buys:

Advertisement
Marie Solis

Night blogger at Jezebel with writing at The Baffler, The Nation, Vice, Gothamist, The Awl, and more.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

lisarowe

dems need a plan for 2022, 2024, etc, because it’s looking like they don’t have one