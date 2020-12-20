What $600 buys:
- About half of your monthly rent.
- About one-tenth of the thousands of dollars you owe in unpaid rent and utility bills after months without government relief.
- One-and-a-half student loan payments.
- Less than 10 percent of your credit card debt.
- A little more than a quarter of your medical debt.
- Just one month of health insurance if you’re an individual, or just half of your monthly health insurance costs if you’re a family of four.
- Childcare for one of your children for less than one month.
- Transportation to childcare, your job, the grocery store, the food pantry, for about one month.
- Food for your family for just two weeks.
DISCUSSION
dems need a plan for 2022, 2024, etc, because it’s looking like they don’t have one