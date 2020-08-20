Weird How Many Criminals Worked for Donald Trump’s Campaign, Isn’t It?

Image : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump’s chickens are coming home to roost in the same cell. Steve Bannon, the one and only, has been arrested on federal fraud charges. The Washington Post reports that Bannon is “alleged to have been part of a scheme that redirected private donations intended for building a privately financed wall on the border with Mexico to himself and others. He’s charged, in other words, with having warped Trump’s 2016 calls for a wall on the border (paid for by Mexico) into a personal enrichment scheme.”

Bannon joins the ranks of other noted Trump campaign members who have been hit with criminal charges, including Paul Manafort and Corey Lewandowski. It’s like the most elite club of white crime guys ever to be assembled since the RICO case that brought down the five families. To make things even more exciting, “Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Bannon aboard a luxury mega yacht,” according to Business Insider. I can’t wait to see the Martin Scorcese film adaptation of these arrests, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as all three crime guys.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who promised to never lie to reporters, did exactly that when she said she’d never heard the president talk about QAnon during a Fox interview on Thursday. “The media talks a lot about this so-called QAnon. I’ve never heard the president mention it,” she said, according to Politico. Yet on Wednesday, Trump said during a press briefing that while he doesn’t know much about the group, “I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”

McEnany also stated that the president had never mentioned the group because he’s too busy “focus[ing] on the American people.” American people must be the secret service code name for Twitter. [Politico]