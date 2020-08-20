Weird How Many Criminals Worked for Donald Trump’s Campaign, Isn’t It?

Donald Trump’s chickens are coming home to roost in the same cell. Steve Bannon, the one and only, has been arrested on federal fraud charges. The Washington Post reports that Bannon is “alleged to have been part of a scheme that redirected private donations intended for building a privately financed wall on the border with Mexico to himself and others. He’s charged, in other words, with having warped Trump’s 2016 calls for a wall on the border (paid for by Mexico) into a personal enrichment scheme.”
Bannon joins the ranks of other noted Trump campaign members who have been hit with criminal charges, including Paul Manafort and Corey Lewandowski. It’s like the most elite club of white crime guys ever to be assembled since the RICO case that brought down the five families. To make things even more exciting, “Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Bannon aboard a luxury mega yacht,” according to Business Insider. I can’t wait to see the Martin Scorcese film adaptation of these arrests, starring Leonardo DiCaprio as all three crime guys.
Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who promised to never lie to reporters, did exactly that when she said she’d never heard the president talk about QAnon during a Fox interview on Thursday. “The media talks a lot about this so-called QAnon. I’ve never heard the president mention it,” she said, according to Politico. Yet on Wednesday, Trump said during a press briefing that while he doesn’t know much about the group, “I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate.”
McEnany also stated that the president had never mentioned the group because he’s too busy “focus[ing] on the American people.” American people must be the secret service code name for Twitter. [Politico]
- Amazon was selling derogatory shirts that referred to Kamala Harris as a “hoe,” but won’t be selling them anymore because people complained. [The Guardian]
- Nancy Pelosi is endorsing Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusettes primary. Will there ever be a generation that doesn’t have to endure a Kennedy in office? [NBC News]
- Trump, who claims he is the only president to “do” peace in the Middle East, is solidifying that peace by pushing to sell fighter jets to the UAE. Real fuckin peaceful. [The New York Times]
- According to a former DHS chief of staff, Trump floated the idea of “trading” Puerto Rico for Greenland after Hurricane Maria. It’s a shame that inhabitants of Puerto Rico have no say in trading in the current president for a real one. [HuffPost]
- An immigration facility in Florida has been accused of serving Muslim detainees pork and offering rotten halal meals as an alternative to pork. [HuffPost]
- Dr. Fauci underwent surgery to remove a polyp from his vocal cords, which possibly developed after Fauci’s millionth plea with the American public to wear a mask. [Politico]
No, not really, but then my bar for them is set quite low. I think the GOP lost its way a long time ago, replaced by few pushing for true conservative governmental values and more by financial opportunist, to which I really think fills most of Trump’s administration. Nah, these people get in there only to lay groundwork that’ll allow them to personally benefit financially in the now and in the long term and throw racial/religious policy making scraps to their base who’ll be unawares of being had, but still satisfied.
If they’re not part of their status quo grifting 1%, then any financial benefits they might see is purely coincidental, but a win-win for that GOP administration. Unfortunately, like the Nazi’s who made it to Argentina after WWII, I think it’ll be years before we see Trump’s acolytes get theirs and even then, I sadly believe some will still escape justice...just as I think Trump will die of natural causes before anything of real substance hits and sticks to him.
Personally I’d rather see him, his offspring and many of those doing the bigger grifting be financially ruined before seeing them in jail.