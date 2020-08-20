Steve Bannon Arrested, Charged With Using the Border Wall to Get Even Richer

Former Trump campaign advisor Steve Bannon was arrested in New York Thursday on charges of fraud after allegedly taking money from a fundraising campaign to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Bannon and three others—Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea—reportedly defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors who donated to “We build the wall,” an effort to raise money for President Trump’s racist pet project: A border wall between the United States and Mexico. But it appears to have been a way of lining everyone’s pockets more than anything else. According to the BBC, the campaign raised $25 million. Bannon reportedly pocketed $1 million and used it for personal expenses and to secretly pay Kolfage. Kolfage used this clandestine paycheck to live a life of luxury.
From The Daily Beast (emphasis ours):
Prosecutors allege Kolfage, the founder and public face of the campaign, promised contributors that he would not be paid a cent.
However, he “covertly took more than $350,00o in funds” that he used “to pay for his own personal expenses, including, among other purposes, home renovations, payments toward a boat, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, jewelry, cosmetic surgery, personal tax payments, and credit card debt,” the indictment says.
Bannon, through a non-profit organization under his control, received over $1 million from the fundraiser that he used to pay for hundreds of thousands of dollars in personal expenses and secretly pay Kolfage, the indictment alleges.
[...]
To conceal the payments to Kolfage, Bannon and the two other men allegedly devised a scheme to route payments from “We Build The Wall” through Bannon’s non-profit and a shell company under Shea’s control, prosecutors said. They did so by using fake invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements.
And that wall? Never built, obviously.
So, let’s see: We’ve got alleged fraud, shell companies, plastic surgery, boats, and handcuffs. When is this shit hitting Netflix?
