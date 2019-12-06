We Now Know The Makeup Brand Donald Trump Uses to Get His Face So Orange

Image : Getty

The White House has strenuously denied that Donald Trump uses anything to achieve his trademark orange glow except for his “good genes,” despite incontrovertible evidence to the contrary. But now, thanks to a report from the Washington Post, as well as a very canny marketing trick, we now have a lead on the exact product he slathers on his face to maintain his leathery visage—Bronx Colors Boosting Hydrating Concealer in the shade Orange BHC06.

It’s very orange:

Screenshot : Bronx Colors website

The details of Trump’s makeup routine came as part of a story on two women, Sandra Diaz and Victorina Morales, both undocumented women who worked for Donald Trump as his housekeepers at his Bedminster golf club, and who courageously spoke out publicly this year to, as the Post put it, “highlight what they consider a glaring hypocrisy”—his dehumanizing rhetoric about undocumented immigrants, even as he had consistently hired them over the years to work at his properties.

Among the details they shared about Trump’s habits, like his obsessive need to have “two full containers of white Tic Tacs and one container that was half full” in his bedroom at all times, was this tidbit:



The same rule applied to the Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland that Trump slathered on — two full containers, one half full — even if it meant the housekeepers had to regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars.

Bronx Colors, clearly recognizing a marketing opportunity, is now running a promotion on what they claim is Trump’s preferred product and color, the aforementioned Boosting Hydrating Concealer in Orange BHC06, which according to the Bronx Color’s website is a “hydrating, silky liquid concealer with a flawless and brightening effect” that “minimizes dark circles, neutralizes red hues, and brighten skin over all” and gives the user “beautiful, natural-looking coverage you can count on.”



Screenshot : Bronx Colors website

Screenshot : Bronx Colors website

I, however, am not so sure that this is the Bronx Colors product that Trump uses. Not even a man as lawless and dumb as Donald Trump would smear concealer all over his face and neck! And the Post story clearly references “containers”—which could describe tubes of concealer, but I am doubtful—as well as “rust-colored” stains. Would you describe Orange BHC06 as rust-colored? I would not!

I suspect instead that the product the Post referred to is the brand’s Studioline HDTV Founda tion, which comes in what would more commonly be colloquially described as a “container,” and in the shade Nutmeg HDTV06, a rich, red-tinted brown that looks like it would absolutely leave “rust-colored” stains.

Mystery, partially solved!