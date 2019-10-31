Washington Nationals Fans Continue Their Hallowed Tradition of Booing Donald Trump

On Wednesday night in Houston, the Washington Nationals won the World Series against the Houston Astros, which, contrary to the majority of baseball games, appeared to be very exciting and dramatic. And some of the team’s thrilled fans, who gathered at Nationals Park in D.C. in the rain to watch the game, decided to continue what I hope is now a tradition of booing Donald Trump.



They chanted “lock him up” while a campaign ad was inexplicably played:

Here’s another clip that captures the booing:

And the team’s fans didn’t keep their opinions of the man currently occupying the White House to themselves after the game was over. Enjoy this clip of a man calling Trump an “asshole,” much to the dismay of the reporter: