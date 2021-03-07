Two More Women Have Accused Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment and Misconduct

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

In a pair of reports published on Saturday, two more former aides of Andrew Cuomo have come forward to accuse the New York governor of sexual harassment and misconduct.



Karen Hinton alleges that Cuomo asked her to come back to his Los Angeles hotel room after a work event in 2000, The Washington Post reports. Hinton accepted his invitation but says that he grabbed her and pulled her in towards him when she tried to leave. In a separate report published by The Wall Street Journal, Ana Liss claims that Cuomo hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, and grabbed her waist in 2014.

Speaking to CNBC, Cuomo communications director Peter Ajemian denied Hinton’s allegations , claiming they “did not happen.” Regarding Liss’ claims, s enior Cuomo aide Rich Azzopardi told the outlet that “that’s what people in politics do.”

Advertisement

Hinton and Liss join three other women who have come forward over the past two weeks to accuse Cuomo of harassing or behaving inappropriately towards them while working for him.