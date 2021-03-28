Trump Is Doing Weddings Now

Screenshot : TMZ ( Fair Use

Lacking other platforms to air his grievances—Facebook, Twitter—and audiences to hear them—the White House press corps, the unwitting American public—Trump has taken his routine to the wedding circuit.

On Saturday night, Trump reportedly commandeered the mic at a couple’s Mar-a-Lago wedding to give a typical, rambling rally-like speech that naturally had nothing to do with the newly weds (at least as far as I can tell from TMZ’s footage).

While other outlets are reporting that Trump “wandered into” or “crashed” the wedding reception, TMZ identifies the former president as a guest, which makes sense considering that he’s wearing a tux in the site’s accompanying video of the speech, and because Trump appears to call out to someone he knows in the reception hall midway through. (“He’s the only one I know who might handle the border tougher than me,” Trump says, pointing to someone out of frame.)

Trump seems to have devoted the bulk of the wedding toast—if you could call it that—to some of his favorite hobby horses: immigration, China, the 2020 election, and Biden.

“You know ... I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran—how’re we doing with Iran, howdya like that?” Trump says at the beginning of the clip. “Boy, they were ready to make a deal, they woulda done anything, they woulda done anything, and this guy goes and drops the sanctions and then he says, ‘We’d love to negotiate now,’ [and Iran says], ‘We’re not dealing with the United States at all,’ oh, well, they don’t want to deal with us.”

At one point Trump asks, “Did you miss me?” to raucous cheers and applause. He also brags about how many votes he won in November, and falsely suggests that voting sites were closed prematurely, before all of the ballots could be counted.

And on and on and on, blah blah blah. You can imagine the rest!