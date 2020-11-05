Trump Addressed the Nation in A Rambling, Inaccurate, And Deeply Pathetic Speech

Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP ( Getty Images )

On Thursday, Donald Trump delivered a speech from the White House where he started off by falsely claiming that, actually, he had won the 2020 Presidential election. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said at the beginning of the 17-minute speech.

Advertisement

Trump continued on to spout a number of absurd and unsubstantiated theories about voter fraud and illegal ballot-counting, without providing any tangible evidence to support his claims. His justification? “We were winning a lot and then our numbers started getting whittled away in secret.”

So, Trump was winning.... and now he appears to be losing.... and the only explanation he can come up with for the fact he’s no longer winning is election fraud. Fascinating.

Advertisement

The president’s assertions grew almost farcical as he continued to speak.

“We think we will win the election very easily. We think there is going to be a lot of litigation, since we have so much evidence, so much proof. And it’s going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court of the land...because we can’t have an election stolen like this.”

Trump declined to take any questions after his speech, even when one clearly astute journalist asked him “Are you being a sore loser?”

Advertisement

Although Fox News and CNN aired the entirety of the speech, MSNBC cut away shortly after Trump began speaking, and anchor Brian Williams corrected his inaccurate claim that votes counted after Tuesday were “illegal,” before the network switched to coverage of Biden’s vote counts.

For some much-needed chuckles: