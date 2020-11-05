A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

Trump Addressed the Nation in A Rambling, Inaccurate, And Deeply Pathetic Speech

justiceaudre
Justice Namaste
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020TrumpElectionsVoter Fraudtrump administrationjoe biden
15
1
Illustration for article titled Trump Addressed the Nation in A Rambling, Inaccurate, And Deeply Pathetic Speech
Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP (Getty Images)

On Thursday, Donald Trump delivered a speech from the White House where he started off by falsely claiming that, actually, he had won the 2020 Presidential election. “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump said at the beginning of the 17-minute speech.

Advertisement

Trump continued on to spout a number of absurd and unsubstantiated theories about voter fraud and illegal ballot-counting, without providing any tangible evidence to support his claims. His justification? “We were winning a lot and then our numbers started getting whittled away in secret.”

So, Trump was winning.... and now he appears to be losing.... and the only explanation he can come up with for the fact he’s no longer winning is election fraud. Fascinating.

Advertisement

The president’s assertions grew almost farcical as he continued to speak.

“We think we will win the election very easily. We think there is going to be a lot of litigation, since we have so much evidence, so much proof. And it’s going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court of the land...because we can’t have an election stolen like this.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months)
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months)
Use the promo code KINJAXBOXDEAL

Trump declined to take any questions after his speech, even when one clearly astute journalist asked him “Are you being a sore loser?”

Advertisement

Although Fox News and CNN aired the entirety of the speech, MSNBC cut away shortly after Trump began speaking, and anchor Brian Williams corrected his inaccurate claim that votes counted after Tuesday were “illegal,” before the network switched to coverage of Biden’s vote counts.

For some much-needed chuckles:

Justice Namaste

Freelance writer who loves sandwiches, astrology, & fighting on the internet.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Justin Bieber's Mustachioed Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Is Out of a Job Due to 'Moral Failures'

Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper Is Already Hinting at Jumping Ship

Black Women Voted Against Trump En Masse, But Don't Call Them Your Saviors

I'm Feeling Pretty Good About This, Actually

DISCUSSION

thedamesgotmoxie
LaRockyMay!

As you mentioned, they refused to air it on MSNBC, so I switched to CNN and... wheeeeew boy...someone’s becoming (more) unhinged.

If Biden wins, hunker down because President Dumb Fuck J. Drama Queen is going to burn everything down before he waddles out of the White House.

Show of hands, who thinks he’s gonna be a no-show at the inauguration?