They're Talking About 'Critical Race Theory' Again........

As their obsession with pushing trans people out of public life makes super obviously clear, Republicans are simply addicted to having horrible priorities. So it should come as no surprise that instead of doing anything meaningful to address the impending climate-related housing crisis, the intellectual property laws preventing life-saving covid vaccines from reaching billions of people worldwide, or that fucking 100-foot rocket booster that’s about to make an uncontrolled reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere and possibly squash me, specifically, over three-dozen GOP lawmakers spent their Friday morning getting a bunch of screechy blows in on their “critical race theory” dog whistle.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and 37 other Republican senators sent a letter to the Department of Education on Friday urging Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to stop from adopting a proposed rule that merely mentions The New York Times Magazine’s 1619 Project, CNN reports. A mere mention!

As you probably know, the 1619 Project is an “ongoing initiative” that “aims to reframe [U.S.] history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative,” per the Project’s website. The right has repeatedly used it as a prime example of how critical race theory, an academic field concerning the study of systemic racism and related matters, is destroying American education (i.e., nationalist slash white supremacist indoctrination) with state legislators and even former president Donald Trump attempting to ban discussions of racism, diversity, and inclusion from schools and other publicly funded institutions.

Anyway, that’s all to say that this is an i ncredible use of time and resources, you guys. Great job all around.