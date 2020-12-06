A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

The Vaccine Is Coming, Which Is Good

mrsblog
Harron Walker
Filed to:covid-19
covid-19coronavirusPandemicvaccinesModernapfizerFDA
1
Save
Illustration for article titled The Vaccine Is Coming, Which Is Good
Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP (Getty Images)

At the risk of conjecture, I think a covid-19 vaccine would be good. That’s why I am very happy about the fact that we might have one authorized and ready to distribute by the end of this coming week, personally.

Advertisement

Trump administration officials announced a possible rollout schedule for what could be the first vaccine in use, The New York Times reports—pending whatever happens at drug manufacturer Pfizer’s emergency use authorization hearing with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

If all goes as hoped, distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine could start as early as next weekend with the first doses reaching elderly residents of long-term care facilities somewhere between late December and early January, Operation Warp Speed chief science advisor Moncef Slaoui said. Drug manufacturer Moderna has also submitted a vaccine for emergency use authorization by the FDA, the Times notes.

Advertisement

While the federal government had initially promised as many as 300 million doses of the covid vaccine by the end of December, officials are now saying that 40 million doses can be expected, The Washington Post reports. Some people might not like that, but me? Personally? I think some vaccine is better than none vaccine. Again, though—just speaking for myself. It may be controversial, but this stance is one I must take.

Harron Walker

Freelance journalist (GQ, Esquire, Out, elsewhere), here on weekends

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel
Dolly Parton on 54 Years of Marriage: 'I’m Sick of Him and I’m Sure He’s Sick of Me'
Miley Cyrus's Cover of Hole's 'Doll Parts' Is One of 2020's Few Blessings
Dear Fuck-Up: How Do I Move On When the World Is Stuck?
I Rewatched Love Actually and Am Here to Ruin It for All of You

DISCUSSION

mortal-dictata
Mortal Dictata

“The logistical hurdles are great. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has to be stored in deep-frozen packs containing 975 doses at minus 70C that cannot easily be split down into small batches to be taken to individual care homes, whose residents have been designated the first priority. It can be moved only four times and lasts for just five days at fridge temperature.” (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/06/covid-vaccine-arrives-in-uk-hospitals-ready-for-first-jabs)

It’s a vaccine, but it’s one that is a bloody nightmare to try and actually get to the most vulnerable risk-free so in the end may be less useful than the marginally less “effective” one that can be stored at room temperature for long periods.