The Vaccine Is Coming, Which Is Good

Photo : Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP ( Getty Images )

At the risk of conjecture, I think a covid-19 vaccine would be good. That’s why I am very happy about the fact that we might have one authorized and ready to distribute by the end of this coming week, personally.



Advertisement

Trump administration officials announced a possible rollout schedule for what could be the first vaccine in use, The New York Times reports—pending whatever happens at drug manufacturer Pfizer’s emergency use authorization hearing with the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

If all goes as hoped, distribution of Pfizer’s vaccine could start as early as next weekend with the first doses reaching elderly residents of long-term care facilities somewhere between late December and early January, Operation Warp Speed chief science advisor Moncef Slaoui said. Drug manufacturer Moderna has also submitted a vaccine for emergency use authorization by the FDA, the Times notes.

Advertisement

While the federal government had initially promised as many as 300 million doses of the covid vaccine by the end of December, officials are now saying that 40 million doses can be expected, The Washington Post reports. Some people might not like that, but m e? P ersonally? I think some vaccine i s better than none vaccine . Again, though—j ust speaking for myself. It may be controversial, but this stance is one I must take.