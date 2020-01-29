Tacky Trump Official Tweets Identity of Alleged Whistleblower, Dares Haters to @ Him

Image : Getty

A Trump campaign staffer, apparently unconcerned with ethics, morality, or common human decency, shared a tweet airing the alleged identity of the anonymous whistleblower whose concerns about Ukraine set the impeachment hearings in motion, essentially urging his followers to go apeshit.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted about the incident on Wednesday evening:

The staffer, Matt Wolking, replied to Tapper’s tweet, saying, “So? At [@] me next time please.” He embedded the tweet revealing the identity of the alleged whistleblower in his response.

President Trump retweeted the identifying information about the alleged whistleblower back in December, and the whistleblower’s name and face have been thoroughly spread and meme’d in Trumpian circles. There are laws that protect whistleblowers—which Trump hates!—but the Whistleblower Protection Act doesn’t criminally prohibit anyone from outing them.

But this is the tacky shit we’ve all come to expect from Trump world, so if the shoe fits...

Jared Kushner continues to cosplay as a peacemaker in the Middle East, because nothing says easing strife and decades of imperial conflict like... dehumanizing the Palestinian people and reducing them to petulant troublemakers if they dare reject the Trump administration’s shitty settlement plan. Check out this nugget from his interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

By the way, if you want to take a look at what Kushner is so proud of, check out this absolutely nutty map:

You don’t have to be an expert in Israel-Palestinian relations to know that this just looks like a shitshow that further disempowers Palestinians. This plan offers them scraps and deamands they feel grateful in return.

