Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Endorses the Violent Deaths of Her Democratic Colleagues; Republicans Suggest Stern Talking To

Image : Erin Scott/Pool ( Getty Images )

The QAnon Queen of Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, continues to enjoy her place in the House of Representatives as well as a spot on the House Education and Labor Committee, despite racking up a number of clusterfucks in the last week alone. On Tuesday, a CNN investigation unearthed a slew of Greene’s old Facebook posts, in which the congresswoman supported far-right extremism and spouted conspiracy theories. The deep dive also revealed violent Facebook comments calling for the assassination of top Democrats, which Green endorsed.

But Greene is still sitting pretty and must be untouchable, because even after seemingly supporting the slaughter of her colleagues, little is being done to remove her odious presence in the Capitol.

According to CNN, Greene liked a Facebook comment that said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as comments supporting the executing FBI agents who were complicit in the so-called “deep state” plot against then-President Trump. In response to a conspiracy laden Facebook post Greene wrote about the Iran Deal in 2018, someone replied, “Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???” H and O refer to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Greene responded, “Stage is being set... We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.”

None of this is surprising. Jezebel has covered Greene for several months now, documenting her penchant for conspiracy, racism, and violence all the while.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Greene deflected, describing the CNN investigation as a “hit piece” and accusing the news network of trying to “cancel” and “silence” her. She also said that multiple teams have run her social media accounts over the years and that some posts that were liked and shared did not represent her views. Notably, Greene didn’t bother noting whether or not the targeted assassinations represented her current views.

Of course, that’s not all: Last week, Media Matters uncovered Facebook posts from 2018 in which Greene describes the Parkland school shooting as a “false flag.” In another post, she insinuates that Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton plan school shootings together as a political tactic.

And now, old footage of Greene harassing Parkland survivor and March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg has resurfaced, showing Greene accusing him of taking money from George Soros to push for anti-gun legislation—a common right-wing conspiracy. (CNN also found a Facebook comment which she Greene called Hogg “#littleHitler”)

On Thursday, Hogg appeared on CNN’s New Day and recalled the incident.

“It’s funny when they say that we’re paid off and stuff, and I can tell you that there’s no amount of money you could ever pay any of us to do this work, because that’s not why we do it,” Hogg said. “None of us wanna be doing this, but we have to, because sadly corrupt elected officials, like Marjorie Taylor Greene, are in Congress, and would rather choose to protect guns than children. It’s just a horrific reality.”

While a number of House Democrats are calling for Greene to resign, House Republicans have a different idea: Giving her a stern talking to, as if she’s a petulant child and not a 46-year-old elected official.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Axios, “These comments are deeply disturbing and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them.”



Relying on McCarthy to censure anyone in his party is, of course, a joke, one that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is very familiar with. In an interview on MSNBC’s All In, Cortez said, “Kevin McCarthy answers to these QAnon members of Congress, not the other way around.”

“I’ve seen Kevin McCarthy pull someone aside before for a talking to,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “And that representative... was Ted Yoho of Florida.”

In July, Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez a “fucking bitch” on the steps of Capitol Hill, adding that she was “disgusting” and “out of [her] freaking mind” for saying that policing is not a solution to crime.

“When I hear that Rep McCarthy is going to pull a member aside who has made white supremacist sympathizing comments, the thing that I think is, what is he going to tell them? ‘Keep it up?’” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Because there are no consequences in the Republican caucus.”



The last week has proven this sentiment true. As of Thursday, Greene has yet to be stripped from her role in the Education and Labor Committee, the lowest denominator punishment cast on former Congressman Steve King in 2019 following a New York Times interview in which he said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

King’s racist ideology was no surprise to anyone paying attention, and to call that punishment long overdue is an understatement. But it was still done. Meanwhile, Greene continues to get off scot-free. Her part in inciting the January 6 Capitol Riot should have been proof enough that she is not fit to serve, but try telling that to House Republicans.

At least she’s keeping busy... tweeting about how unfair it is that the media won’t pay attention to her less conspiracy theory ridden social media posts.

Productive.