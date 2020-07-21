Rep. Ted Yoho Called Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez a 'Fucking Bitch' at Work

Photo : Getty; AP Images ( Getty Images )

Republican congressman Ted Yoho called Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez a “fucking bitch” on the Capitol steps on Monday, The Hill reports.

For some reason The Hill’s write-up uses a lot of vague and unnecessary terminology to obscure the comment; “tensions flared,” “heated exchange,” that Yoho offered the phrase as a thought to “no one in particular,” and that Ocasio-Cortez is a “liberal firebrand.” (The only quote the report provides from Ocasio-Cortez during the exchange is that she told Yoho he was “being rude.”)

It’s really quite simple: Yoho called Ocasio-Cortez a “fucking bitch.” Ocasio-Cortez may be, as The Hill writes, “no stranger to attacks from the right,” but why not just call it what it is: a fellow representative called her a “fucking bitch” at work. Yoho, who represents Florida’s 3rd congressional district, also called her “disgusting” for saying that “crime is a problem of a diseased society, which neglects its marginalized people,” in response to questions about a spike in gun violence in New York City.

Yoho declined to comment to The Hill . Ocasio-Cortez said that, “that kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever. I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.” She later tweeted, “Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done.”