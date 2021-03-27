Quick Update on That Nationwide Legislative Assault on Trans Kids

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

A record number of anti-trans bills have been introduced this year, which is insane since we’re not even a quarter of the way through 2021.

A huge number of those pieces of legislation are focused on preventing trans youth from accessing any kind of gender-affirming medical care, while a sizeable chunk is hell-bent on banning trans women and girls from playing sports alongside their cis peers—or put another way, a bunch of them want to keep trans kids from transitioning, and, failing that, a bunch of the others will punish those who do by pushing them out of public life.

I should note that not all of those bills target trans youth. One of the ones in Arkansas , which the state’s Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson (pictured above) signed into law on Friday, Rolling Stone reports, allows medical providers to refuse to treat LGBTQ patients on religious, moral, or ethical grounds even if said treatment is deemed medically necessary except in emergency circumstances.

In short, shit sucks! In slightly less short, here’s a brief rundown of the latest happenings in the GOP’s legislative assault on trans people in the U.S.:

