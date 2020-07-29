Powerful Biden Supporters Are Waging a Campaign Against Kamala Harris

Photo : Getty

A cadre of Joe Biden’s supporters are trying to derail Kamala Harris’s candidacy for vice president, their grievances ranging from her ambition to their perception of her loyalty.



Advertisement

CNBC reports that at least a dozen Biden backers, including some of his top donors, are actively campaigning against Harris, lodging their complaints directly with Biden’s search committee:

Some remain bitter about her attacks on Biden during primary debates last year, saying they bring into question her loyalty to the former vice president. Others argue that she’s too ambitious and that she will be solely focused on becoming president herself. Many of these Biden associates have been pushing alternatives to Harris, such as Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., former U.S. ambassador Susan Rice, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

Advertisement

One of Harris’s detractors, Florida businessman John Morgan, admitted that he’s been vocal about his issues with Harris:

“She would be running for president the day of the inauguration,” Morgan said on Wednesday. “For me loyalty and friendship should mean something. But as Bill Clinton once told me, the No. 1 cause of Alzheimer’s is ambition,” he added, while noting he’s in favor of Demings.

T hat said, there’s no evidence to suggest that their grievances are having any real impact on Biden’s eventual decision. Politico accidentally reported yesterday that Harris was confirmed to be his running mate, an apparent mistake that was quickly retracted.

All of this will be over soon enough, since Biden said he intends to decide by next week. Let’s please get this over with already.