A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Elections

What Does Politico Know That We Don't Know???

rebeccafishbein
Rebecca Fishbein
Filed to:election 2020
election 2020joe bidenkamala harrispolitico
8
Save
Illustration for article titled What Does Politico Know That We Dont Know???
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The relentless drama over which woman Joe Biden will pick to be his running mate is still ongoing, but some publications seem to know something the rest of us don’t. Or do they???

Advertisement

Politico published an article on Tuesday claiming that “after keeping his choice close to the chest for months,” Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate—on August 1, a date that has not yet happened.

“In his announcement, Biden called Harris ‘a worthy opponent and a worthy running mate,’ alluding to the pair’s rivalry during the earlier stages of the Democratic primary,” the piece read. Except Biden had made no such announcement, at least not publicly. Weird!!!

Advertisement


Politico quickly deleted the announcement and restored their running VP pick tracker, which lists potential Biden picks like Karen Bass, Stacey Abrams, Val Demings, and Elizabeth Warren, in addition to Harris. An added Editor’s Note at the bottom of the piece noted that “an earlier version of this graphic mistakenly reported that Biden had made his VP selection.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Sunshine Vibe by Satisfyer
Use the promo code INVENTORY

A not-so-big-secret about journalism is that publications will often pre-write up big things that haven’t happened yet, like obituaries, Supreme Court decisions, election outcomes, etc. so they can be published quickly. It’s possible that the Kamala Harris announcement was just one of those pre-writes. On the other hand, usually journalists will put TKs (shorthand for “to come”) in place of things like dates, statements, etc.

The Politico piece has all the specifics written out, as if they perhaps weren’t just pre-writing a placeholder piece but maybe got, say, an early scoop instead? Anything’s possible! Guess we’ll find out on Saturday...

Rebecca Fishbein

Night blogger, author of GOOD THINGS HAPPEN TO PEOPLE YOU HATE.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

Ivanka Trump Is Trying to Act Like Her Father's Administration Cares About Native American Women

Department of Homeland Security Escalates Its War on Children

Time For a Swim!

Seems Like the President Forgot to Ask the Yankees If He Could Throw Their Ball Around

DISCUSSION

geminijono
jystad

PLEEEEEEEASE LET IT BE KAMALA!

I cannot wait for the eardrum shattering, nationwide SKEEEEE WEEEEE from her and all her AKA sorors at inauguration! Let it be the new version of the Xena battle cry that will take us back to the realms of logic, reason, facts, research, and truth. Let it also cast out the Trumpy lizardmen and lizardwomen who have enabled the Dark Lord all this time, so that they can return to the shadows from which they came.

We *know* Joe will be a one term president, but this is a fantastic way to wind up for a pink and green presidency that America did not know that it needed so badly. Let Kamala and the AKAs lead and heal the nation together. 