Police Investigating Kellyanne Conway After Daughter Posts Abuse Allegations Online

Image : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Cops performed a wellness check at the home of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway after her 16-year-old daughter, Claudia, posted a series of videos on TikTok that documented alleged abuse at the hands of her mother.

TMZ reports that a recent, now-hidden TikTok video showed Kellyanne telling a cop that she would love to undergo “family therapy” and that Claudia is going through a “hard time.” In a closed caption, Claudia wrote that her mother told the cops that she feels unsafe and has been receiving threats.

At one point, the cop suggests that Kellyanne take Claudia’s phone, computer, and internet, but Claudia immediately interjected, saying that she bought her phone with her own money and it cannot be taken from her.

Toward the end of the video, Kellyanne is heard telling the cop that this “came out of nowhere.”

“It didn’t!” Claudia said. “It’s been happening!”

Indeed, Claudia has uploaded videos showcasing her relationship with her mother for months. What started as an anti-Trump Claudia trolling her mom soon spiraled into TikToks implying that her mother may be verbally abusive. But it was a series of videos uploaded to TikTok on January 19 and January 20 that have made Claudia’s plight appear much more urgent. The videos show Kellyanne cursing, mocking, and striking Claudia. In one, Kellyanne appears to call Claudia an “asshole” and warns that Claudia will “never record another fucking thing in [her] life.”

In another, Kellyanne is heard saying, “if you only knew what people thought of you” and “ungrateful bitch...you’re lucky your mom’s pro-life” before the video cuts to Kellyanne screaming “fuck you!” and calling Claudia a “dumbass.” In the same video, Kellyanne claimed that it’s impossible to get covid-19 from the president, despite the fact that she was diagnosed with covid-19 in October after attending a party with then-President Trump, who was also diagnosed with the deadly virus.

While the videos are heavily edited to feature Kellyanne’s most explosive moments, the cruelty in Kellyanne’s voice is evident and deeply disturbing. In one January 20 video, Claudia wrote, “like I’m not even kidding if any of you live in this area come pick me up.” Vox reports that as the videos gained more traction, Claudia posted more videos explaining why she decided to make the alleged abuse public:

Hey guys, I just wanted to add a little context to what I just posted. I know my words are going to be twisted by the media but I just want to put it out there. I’m not looking to hate on my mom, I just think it’s important to tell my side of the story and my experience. I was just going through some videos, I have hundreds and hundreds of videos just like that and I thought it was important because as a woman who has such power in this country I don’t think people really know how she is. And it’s also a reminder to everybody who is in a similar situation that you’re not alone, and that trust me, I get it. In terms of what can be done, there’s nothing that can really be done. I’ve tried everything. My parents are too powerful and nothing happens. I’m probably going to get in a lot of trouble for this. I just want everyone in the world watching this to know that I’m not lying at all. I wouldn’t lie about anything like this.

In another she said:

Also, I’m extremely scared after posting that, very anxious, don’t know what’s about to happen. She’s probably going to publicly say that she’s not abusive and what not, but that’s kind of what manipulators do and narcissists do. I’m not looking for attention, I’m not looking for anything, I’m just in a situation that’s really physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive and I think it’s important that everybody sees that.

And in another video directed at the press, Claudia said asserted she is not falsifying her accusations:

And before the media posts this, the Daily Mail, the New York Times, whatever, because I know they will, it’s just what I’m used to. That was not in any way to bring down my mom. They like to call me a “rebellious teenager,” whatever, who’s making up shit, but I’m not. I’m not making up anything. I’m just telling my side of the story. I love you all, thank you for the support, but I’m not trying to get my mom in trouble or start drama or become a headline so... just spread love, that’s all you can do. This world is so hateful.

These videos have since been made private on TikTok.

On Friday morning, Claudia posted a video once again emphasizing that she was only telling her side of the story and that she doesn’t want her family to get into trouble:

Hi, I just wanted to come on here and address my other videos. I’m in no way, shape, or form trying to get anyone in my family in trouble. I was just, you know, spreading awareness and, you know, expressing my feelings. But I will not be commenting on the situation further because there’s nothing I can do about it. Um, yeah. But I hope y’all stay safe. And I hope y’all have a great day﻿

Claudia looks and sounds defeated, and after watching the videos, it’s easy to see why. Whether she’ll have some modicum of justice depends on whether those in power take her seriously.