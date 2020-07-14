A Supposedly Feminist Website
Once Again, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is in the Hospital

Filed to:Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburgrbgsupreme court
Illustration for article titled Once Again, Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is in the Hospital
Image: Sarah Silbiger (Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back in the hospital. For the love of god, universe, NOT NOW. Read the room!!!!!

CNN reports that Ginsburg is being treated at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for a possible infection. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg told reporters on Tuesday. “She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August.”

Arberg added that Ginsburg is currently “resting comfortably” and will stay in the hospital for IV treatment over the next few days.

This is the second time in several months that RBG’s been hospitalized, and though she thankfully keeps bouncing back, my nerves—and the nation’s collective nerves—are goddamn frayed. Here’s hoping for a quick recovery, and once again, please pray to your deity or deities for all our sakes.

jeyfree21
One of the many, many reasons Biden needs to be elected, too bad she didn't retire back when it was safe to do so, but now everything hangs by a thread, she deserves to rest properly and recover, she'll probably live to 100, but the stress of this seat must get to her sometimes. 