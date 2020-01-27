John Bolton is Really Going All Out On His Book Tour

Image : Getty

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

John Bolton, aka War Mustache, has injected some much-needed chaos into Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, after the New York Times reported on Sunday that his upcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, includes spicy details about how Trump personally and directly told Bolton last summer that he wanted to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless it investigated Joe and Hunter Biden.

Per the Washington Post, Democrats in Congress are now calling for War Mustache to testify during Trump’s impeachment trial, and Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it’s “increasingly likely” that other Republicans would also call for Bolton to spill all the gory details of what knows, which frankly he should’ve done, I don’t know, right after his conversation with Trump last August maybe! But hey, what’s saving the republic compared to a cool $2 million book deal?

Advertisement

Republicans in the Senate are clearly shook, canceling an impeachment-related press conferenced earlier on Monday, with some of them reportedly feeling “blindsided” by the allegations in Bolton’s book and very upset that the National Security Council received the book manuscript on December 30 for review and apparently neglected to share any of the relevant details. Cue the world’s tiniest violin! What do you expect when you throw your lot in with the world’s biggest and most idiotic narcissist?

Meanwhile, the RNC has turned against Bolton, and Fox News hosts and commentators are predictably flipping out:

Advertisement

What a way to kick off the PR tour for your book!

