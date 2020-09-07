Donald Trump's Totally Cool With You Getting Evicted and Starving and Dying and Stuff

Photo : Tasos Katopodis ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump says that he’s “taking the high road” by refusing to meet with Democrats about providing additional rounds of coronavirus relief to the American people. Does “taking the high road” mean being high? Because then this makes sense.



The President announced his antipathy for his suffering, broke, and covid-afflicted populace during what NBC News described as a “meandering” Labor Day press conference at the White House on Monday.

“I am taking the high road,” Trump said of deciding not to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. “I’m taking the high road by not seeing them. That’s the high road. Yeah. And if I thought it made a difference or would make a difference, I’d do it in a minute.”

Switching gears, he then attacked Democratic rival Joe Biden, calling him a “stupid person.”

Speaking of Biden, the former Vice President seems to be polling pretty well among suburban voters despite Trump’s best efforts in recent months to position himself as the “law and order” savior of white suburbanites terrified of Black Lives Matter protesters.

According to Politico, a recent Grinell College poll conducted by Selzer & Co. last week found that the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate has been outpacing the Republican incumbent by more than 20 percentage points in the suburbs, with a more than two-to-one margin with suburban women, specifically.

Transgender rights groups in the Phillippines and abroad have decried Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to grant an “absolute pardon” to Joseph Scott Pemberton, the American marine convicted of killing Filipina trans woman Jennifer Laude in 2015.



“This is a direct attack not just on Jennifer and her family but to every trans person and every victim of corrupt and unequal justice system,” said local LGBTQ+ rights group UP Babaylan in a statement to The New York Times.