Donald Trump Wants to Fight a Windmill

First, it was energy-efficient lightbulbs. Then it was dishwashers and toilets. Now, Donald Trump has trained his extremely dumb and disapproving sights on... windmills.



While speaking before a Turning Point USA gathering of the absolute worst college students in all of the United States this past weekend, Donald Trump (again) ranted about windmills, which I assume was some sort of effort to make a point against clean energy, but which ended up, in true Trump fashion, becoming an incoherent fever dream of a speech about the tiny size of the earth relative to the universe as well as bird graveyards. You can watch it below:

And if you have no desire to watch Trump wave his arms around, here are the words that spewed out of his mouth:

“We’ll have an economy based on wind. I never understood wind, you know I know windmills very much. I’ve studied it better than anybody, I know it’s very expensive. They’re made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none. But they’re manufactured, tremendous if you’re into this, tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint. Fumes are spewing into the air right, spewing. Whether it’s in China, Germany, it’s going into the air, it’s our air, their air, everything, right? So they make these things, and then they put them up. And if you own a house with a vision of some of these monsters, your house is worth 50 percent of the price. They’re noisy, they kill the birds. You wanna see a bird graveyard? If you just go, take a look, a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve ever seen ever in your life. You know in California, they were killing the bald eagle. If you shoot a bald eagle, they wanna put you in jail for ten years. A windmill will kill many bald eagles. It’s true. And you know what? After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off. That’s true by the way. They make you turn it off, after. And yet if you killed one, they put you in jail, that’s okay. But why is it okay for these windmills to destroy the bird population, and that’s what they’re doing.”

This touching exchange also happened, per Politico:

The president invited Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who spoke earlier in the program, to come onstage, and Crenshaw handed him his red “no” voting card. “I’ll save that Dan,” Trump said, putting the card in his jacket pocket.

[Politico]

Do you want to read something truly delightful as well as horrifying? I present to you Olivia Nuzzi’s interview with Rudy Giuliani in New York magazine, which features an opera-singing, literally drooling Giuliani with the fly of his pants down sharing everything from why he trusted Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman (“They look like Miami people. I know a lot of Miami people that look like that that are perfectly legitimate and act like them.”) to his anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that former Ukraine ambassador Maria Yovanovitch is “controlled” by George Soros.

“I know how not to commit crimes,” Giuliani also said.

[New York]

In addition to railing against bird-killing windmills, Donald Trump also welcomed former NAVY Seal and accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher to Mar-a-Lago over the weekend. Trump had intervened in Gallagher’s trial, in which he was accused of, per Slate, “stabbing an unarmed teenage ISIS prisoner, posing for a photo with his corpse, and shooting random Iraqi civilians including an old man and a young girl.” [ Slate

Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding receipts for Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial. [ New York Times

is demanding receipts for Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial. [ And here’s what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has to say.

