Donald Trump Jr. was a guest on The View on Thursday, where he promoted his new book Triggered, yelled a lot, and got scolded by Meghan McCain. He was joined by girlfriend and senior Trump advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle, who acted as dutiful defender whenever he became too twitchy under View co-host Sunny Hostin’s questioning about the impeachment inquiry against his father.



But perhaps the biggest clusterfuck of the hour came after a tense discussion between McCain, Trump, and Guilfoyle about civility, and the general evil shitiness of the Trump family. A tearful Guilfoyle called for civility on both sides and lamented the negative media coverage of President Trump. “Ninety-three percent negative coverage in the mainstream media about President Trump,” Guilfoyle said. “They don’t want to talk about the successes!

View co-host Whoopi Goldberg sneered, “Suck it up!”

Don Jr. then claimed President Obama never received negative media coverage. Goldberg refuted his characterization. “Part of being president is having a pair that can take whatever heat comes toward you,” Goldberg said.

“My father’s got a pair!” Don Jr. said.

Okay!

It gets worse from there. Please enjoy these terrible people brawling with each other about which of them is the most terrible.