Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle donned the ultimate tacky right-wing couple’s costume this Halloween: Don Jr. in his beloved camo gear and crossbow and Guilfoyle in what looks like a cheap Party City witch costume. Together they made... Witch Hunt, the Republican Party’s favorite persecution complex!



“With all the bullshit the Democrats are throwing out there we just couldn’t resist,” Don Jr. wrote on his Instagram account. He geotagged the photo as “The Swamp” for good measure.

Advertisement

The costume took on increased significance after the House voted 232-196 to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump earlier that day. They’re not happy about it!

Guilfoyle posted a couple of “Witch Hunt” photos of her own, but primarily used the caption to plug her man’s upcoming book, Triggered.



Advertisement

Cool costume—hunting a woman!—but will it compare to the Halloween when Don Jr. dressed up as his own father in a spandex costume and showed Huma Abedin his “goods”? Here’s what he told Sirius XM’s Andrew Wilkow on Thursday:

“I turn around and I’m in this Donald Trump spandex superhero outfit showing off most of the goods, and I turn around and I literally ran right into Huma Abedin. Literally. It was the funniest thing in the world. I’m sitting there dying and the mortified look on her face was the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I don’t think it was last year but the year before. But it was one of the great Halloween experiences of my life...”

Advertisement

Who’s to say?