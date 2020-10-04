Covid Cases Are on the Rise in Nearly Half of All States

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Looking beyond the walls of Walter Reed for just a moment, the United States hit its highest daily rate of new covid-19 cases in almost two months this week.



A total of 54,506 new cases were reported on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This marks the highest case number reported on a single day since Aug. 14, CNN says, when 64,601 cases were reported.

When looked at week-over-week, these stats are perhaps even more alarming. Twenty-one states including New York , Indiana , and Alaska saw a rise in new cases when compared to last week. O nly three states noted a decline—Texas, Missouri, and South Carolina— while the remaining 26 states basically stayed the same .

The hardest-hit states in terms of sheer numbers have been Texas with 29,572 new cases reported over the past seven days , California with 21,199 new cases, and Wisconsin with 17,771 new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—though, again, I want to note that the rate of daily new cases in Texas are actually declining overall.

As of Sunday, there have been 7,359,952 covid infections reported in the U.S., per the CDC. Nearly 209,000 people have died.

