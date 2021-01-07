Betsy DeVos Latest Trump Minion to Pretend She Has Principles

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Betsy DeVos resigned from her position as Education Secretary on Thursday evening, attributing her decision to the role Trump played in inciting extremists to storm the U.S. Capitol. DeVos joins a number of other Trump administration staffers who have resigned in the wake of Wednesday’s violence, less than two measly weeks before President-elect Biden is supposed to take office. Nothing says “I definitely totally have principles” like wait ing for an attempted coup on your literal doorstep to resign from your position working for a white supremacist fascist.

In a letter to Trump announcing her resignation, DeVos wrote:

“We should be highlighting and celebrating your Administration’s many accomplishments on behalf of the American people. Instead, we are left to clean up the mess caused by violent protestors overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to undermine the people’s business... That behavior was unconscionable for our country. There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is an inflection point for me.”

During her time as Secretary of Education, DeVos has managed to fuck over: students who have experienced sexual assault, trans students, disabled students, students of color, undocumented students, and undoubtedly countless more groups of marginalized children. I mean this from the bottom of my heart: Betsy, fuck you.

DeVos’s resignation is effective as of Friday, but as Congresswoman Cori Bush said, that certainly doesn’t mean we’ ll forget the harm DeVos has done.