The Rats Are Jumping Ship

Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to Melania Trump and one of many former White House communications directors, has resigned following today’s violence at the Capitol. Who is going to shove spiked heels onto her boss’s feet and facilitate her non-existent good works now?!



Grisham managed to stick it out as one of the longest-serving Trump officials, defending her master again and again with the fealty of a whippet. That jacket was just a jacket! “ Be Best” is a perfectly legitimate and not at all meaningless campaign! Melania does not have a body double!

But today was just a bridge too far for Grisham, who CNN reports has resigned:

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration,” Grisham told CNN in a statement.

Do you really resign in disgust from a job that was “an honor” to hold? Or does Grisham just know the end of her tenure as a Trump vassal is nearing it’ s end, and realizing she’ll need to reposition herself ASAP if she wants to be employable after the Trump family is bundled into a paddywagon on January 20?

Grisham isn’t the only one attempting a last minute escape from the Trump orbit. She’s joined by White House social secretary Rickie Niceta, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews; meanwhile, while CNN’s Kaitlan Collins tweeted that National S ecurity A dviser Robert O’Brien, D eputy N ational S ecurity A dviser Matt Pottinger and D eputy C hief of S taff Chris Liddell are all considering resigning as well.