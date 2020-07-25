Photo : Loic Venance/AFP ( Getty Images )

Periods. Where do they come from? And w hat do they want?

Nobody knows for sure, b ut we have reason to believe that some of the people who took this year’s bar exam might have been planning to have their periods during the test as a way of cheating somehow perhaps.



Thankfully, a bunch of states have stepped in to prevent the would-be cheating scandal, instituting rules banning men strual products from exam roo ms and requiring aspiring lawyers to ask permission to change their tampons and pads.

Here are a couple of precautionary measures that some of those states are taking , according to the American Civil Liberties Union:



West Virginia has explicitly prohibited “feminine hygiene products.” If you need a tampon or pad during the exam (suspicious) , you have to ask one of the proctors for one.

Montana does not include menstrual products on its list of permitted test room items. It also does not say whether you can ask a pr octor for a menstw ual pad , pwease.

One Nebraska law school grad who took the bar exam earlier this year said she had to ask permission in order to change her tampon more frequently than every two hours. Thank god for these rules!!

Some states also have great necessary rules around b reast milk, another mysterious body fluid with no known traceable origin (ghosts??) that nonetheless helps people cheat on their lawyer exams I feel .

Administrators in Oklahoma, for example, refused to give one test taker an extra few minutes to finish pumping her breast milk following her 15-minute break.

Great job, everyone! This is good.