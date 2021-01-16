Absolutely Not

Photo : Mustafa Abumunes ( Getty Images )

Ivanka Trump is apparently c onsidering a run for Congress, which, in the words of Jessie J, no n-n-n-n-nooo n-n-n-n-n-n-n-nooooo no n-n-n-n-nooo no n-n-n- n-n-n-n-nooooo no nooo no noooo o no nooo o no o n o oooo ooooooo oooo.

But yes. Unfortunately, yes. For you see, sources told Politico that we might very well see the Florida transplant try to primary Marco Rubio when the Republica n senator campaigns for reelection in 2022. It’ s unclear whether this is something that Ivanka herself wants to do or whether it’s something that major GOP donors want Ivanka to do. One person in contact with the president said that Ivanka’s haunted-doll husband, Jared Kushner, is “working single-mindedly to protect and promote his wife’s ‘political career,’” which would imply some intention on the elder Donaldsdóttir’s part. O ther sources, however, chalk all this talk up to mega-donor Tom Barrack, who has been trying to get other Republican money guys on board with the idea of using Ivanka to get Rubio out of office, which an adviser to Barrack denied.

Steve Bannon has also been talking up Ivanka’s political bonafides on his podcast , Politico notes, calling her a “fire-breathing populist,” which is certainly an example of people saying things. People are always saying things, after all.