A Capitol Stormer Who Tweeted 'Assassinate AOC' Was Arrested

Garrett Miller, o ne of the many Trump supporters to storm the Capitol earlier this month who also called for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s death on social media, was arrested earlier this week, the Associated Press reports.



Miller, who lives in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas, was arrested and charged with issuing threats as well as a litany of charges related to his purported activity on Capitol grounds, including knowingly entering a restricted building, violent entry, and disorderly conduct, per The New York Times.

“[His] social media comments reflect very ill-conceived political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future,” Miller’s attorney told the Times.

Those comments include a tweet posted during Jan. 6's would-be coup that appeared to urge his followers to “assassinate” Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx in Congress. In the comments of another post, a Facebook photo of himself apparently inside the Capitol itself, Miller joked, pretty ironically in hindsight, that he “j ust want[ed] to incriminate myself a little lol.”

“Well, you did!” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez i n response to the news. “ On one hand, you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed.”