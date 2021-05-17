You Can't Shame the Shameless

Image : Anna Moneymaker ( Getty Images )

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, currently under federal investigation for potentially violating sex trafficking laws after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paying for her travel, is chillin’.

Sure, his friend Joel Greenburg, a Florida tax collector who pled guilty Monday to a slew of criminal charges—including sex trafficking—has implicated Gaetz as an accomplice. But the recently engaged Gaetz has maintained his innocence. And while this plays out behind the scenes, Gaetz is having the time of his life on the road with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as they espouse the virtues of Trumpism on a nationwide “America First” tour.

Gaetz shared a little montage of the good times drawn from a recent stop in Strongsville, Ohio over the weekend. The video features cheery footage of Gaetz and his fans while the (incredibly bad) Panic! At the Disco song “Hey Look Ma, I Made It” plays in the background.



It’s hard to pinpoint what’s worse: Gaetz’s shamelessness premature victory lap of a video or that politicians in their late thirties appear quite invested in using Panic! At the Disco songs, despite the fact that that band has not been good since the mid-aughts. Not that a better Panic! At the Disco song would have salvaged this video, but there has to be a more appropriate song to match the upbeat video of right-wingers spending their Saturday morning in a hotel conference room. Might I suggest “Criminal” by Fiona Apple? Maybe “Creep” by TLC? “Womanizer” by Britney Spears?

