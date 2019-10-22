You Absolute Jokers Better Not Make This Election Worse Than It Already Is

Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

Cry time double feature. (It’s also Cry Time again on Friday, so buckle up.)



Here’s all the shit we couldn’t cover today:

Sherrod Brown should not run for president and neither should Michelle Obama, you absolute jokers. Go to bed! [ New York Times

Andrew Yang promises to go away this election if he doesn’t win the Democratic nomination. [ Washington Post

Lock her (Exxon) up! Lock her (Exxon) up! [ NPR

Justin Trudeau is still the prime minister of Canada. [ Politico

The annual ritual of figuring out if your insurance will be prohibitively expensive or not is another reminder of how desperately we need single payer now. There is no reason to live like this! [ Associated Press

World is vampire, etc. [ Washington Post

Quid pro no? Quid pro yes. [ Politico

Ben Carson get out. [ Washington Post

Chad Wolf get out. [ NBC News

Nice to see Elizabeth Warren on the picket line with Chicago teachers:

Here are some tweets the president was allowed to publish:

This has been Barf Bag.

