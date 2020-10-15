Yes, Kamala Saw That Fly Too

Image : Justin Sullivan ( Getty Images )

Remember approximately 50 million years ago when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence during a debate between him and Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris? Remember how it stayed there for a full two minutes, languishing atop Pence’s head like a pig in shit? Yes, well, it wasn’t just shocked viewers at home who spotted the offending insect: Harris saw it too.

Rachel Maddow asked Harris about the incident during an interview Wednesday night .

“I just realized that I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you—before I let you go—if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate?” Maddow asked.

“Oh, Rachel!” Harris cried.

“We could see it at home!” Maddow said. “Could you see it sitting next to him?”

Harris nodded with a poorly concealed smile.

When asked if she had an instinct to swat at it, Harris said, “You know, Rachel, I think that it’s important that we kind of find a way—all of us—to move on, and fly away from this subject onto something else.”

Nice pun. If only she gave the Biden campaign the same advice!