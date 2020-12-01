William Barr on Election Fraud: 'I Don't Know Her'

Image : JEFF ROBERSON ( Getty Images )

Barf Bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily politics roundup to help you sort through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle. Prev Next View All

William Barr, an attorney perhaps most famous for his insistence that there was no Russian meddling in 2016 election, seems to have at last used evidence or lack thereof to make a judgment about an election: There was no voter fraud in the 2020 election, according to Billy.



Advertisement

Prior to the election of course, would-be Trump lawyer and actually-is Attorney General Barr was adamant that mail-in ballot fraud was dangerous and real, despite evidence to the contrary. B ut post-election, while his newly unemployed friend tantrums in the oval office, Barr has decided that the tampering he thought would happen didn’t happen: “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP.

The legal team for one-term President Donald Trump, has responded in kind, suggesting maybe Barr claiming there’s no fraud is part of the fraud: “We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined,” a memo from the team reads, in part.

Advertisement

But really, if Barr was not swayed by actual evidence in the Russia investigation when his friend was also his boss, it stands to reason that he likely will not be swayed by no evidence now that his former friend/boss is just some dude on the street. That’s just how the formula for solving word problems involving shitty people math works. I didn’t write the theorem, I merely applied it. [AP]

Prolific tweeter, alleged union buster, and, I guess, new inspiration to women everywhere Neera Tanden is attempting to stop being one of those things now that she is in the running to lead the federal Office of Management and Budget under President-elect Joe Biden.

Tanden has formerly had Twitter beefs with everyone from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to Jill Stein, but according to reports, she is ready to delete the past and move forward, erasing more than a thousand tweets, many of them “critical of senators who now hold her fate in their hands.”

Take heed of the lessons taught by Tanden and legions of newly-hired Saturday Night Live performers: all Tweets are best deleted within five minutes, a solution second only to simply shutting the fuck up in the first place. [The Guardian]

Advertisement

This is the first Rudy Guliani is hearing of any pardon, according to Rudy Guliani. [ Politico

is hearing of any pardon, according to Rudy Guliani. [ Fake news about the pandemic has become a pandemic within a pandemic. I hate it when Charlie Kaufman pulls this shit, and I hate it when pandemics do it, too. [ CNN

pulls this shit, and I hate it when pandemics do it, too. [ A new ad for Kelly Loeffler claims the Georgia Senator knows what it’s like “waiting on that paycheck,” in reference to a time she had to wait for her Aspen chalet to sell before purchasing a Beaver Creek penthouse, I’m assuming. [ The Independent

claims the Georgia Senator knows what it’s like “waiting on that paycheck,” in reference to a time she had to wait for her Aspen chalet to sell before purchasing a Beaver Creek penthouse, I’m assuming. [ Biden’s got plans. [ CNN

got plans. [ So long to this coronavirus adviser man. [ Politico