William Barr Has a Hard-On for Hurting People and Loving Donald Trump

A mediocre show about copulation in New York City once posited the theory that everyone gets two great loves in a lifetime. For Attorney General William Barr, those loves are hurting people and President Donald Trump. And those two passions combined on Monday, when Barr got to personally order police to tear-gas and shoot peaceful protesters with rubber bullets to make way for Trump to take a picture with an old book he’s never read.



According to a Department of Justice Official, Barr “personally ordered law enforcement officials to extend the perimeter around Washington D.C.’s Lafayette Square to push back protesters just before President Trump spoke Monday,” which sounds like what someone who gets a hard-on for the death penalty would do for a pal– or a stranger even– just as long as someone (or lots of people) gets hurt. [Washington Post]

Unlike most other politicians, brands, and celebrities, Bernie Sanders isn’t messing around with vague messages about support during these trying times, making word circles around the protests against police violence happening around the country. Instead, he is throwing money at the problem, a place where money desperately needs to be thrown.

Today, the Sanders campaign announced that it has used its fundraising arm to collect $1.5 million for an assortment of causes related to the protests. Your move, pretty much everyone else. [Twitter]